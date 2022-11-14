Why is Children’s Day celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday?

Children's Day 2022: India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saw immense potential in children.

November 14 marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime of India. Since 1947, his birthday had been a public event marked by meetings and games for children. And so 10 years later, the Indian government officially declared November 14 will be celebrated as Children's Day.

Jawaharlal Nehru, one of the most prominent leaders in India's nationalist movement, was known to be fond of children and saw immense potential in them. They lovingly called him "Chacha Nehru".

He saw in their innocent faces, the future of India, MO Mathai, Nehru's private secretary, wrote in his 1979 book My Days With Nehru.

"He was convinced that no amount of money spent on children and their mothers was too much, and that it was a sound investment for the future," Mathai said.

Nehru himself echoed this in an interview in 1958.

"I have always felt that the children of today will make the India of tomorrow, and, the way we bring them up will determine the future of the country," he had famously said in an interview with writer and freedom fighter Ram Narayan Chaudhary in 1958.

It was Nehru's vision that ultimately led to the establishment of India's premier educational institutions -- the Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institutes of Management.

Children's Day continues to be celebrated with fervour across India,with contests and educational and motivational events for children.

Children's Day wishes

Every child is a different flower, and together, they make the world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day.

Children are the image of God. Let's celebrate the spirit of childhood today.

You will never grow old as long as you carry your childhood in your heart. Happy Children's Day.