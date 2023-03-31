Who is Stormy Daniels, the porn star who got Donald Trump indicted?

Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges arising from alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels

Former United States President Donald Trump was indicted by New York grand jury on Thursday after an investigation, which was led by the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

The criminal charges against the former President- a first for any US President- are surrounding the hush payments made by Trump to Stormy Daniels, an adult star, before the 2016 US Presidential elections.

So who is Stormy Daniels, the woman in question in this scandal? Here are a few things to know about her:

