English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Who is Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old who stabbed Salman Rushdie?

    New York state police has identified Hadi Matar as the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie at a literary event on Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

    New York state police has identified Hadi Matar as the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie at a literary event on Friday. Matar is currently in police custody. Here is what we know so far about Rushdie’s attacker:

    • Hadi Matar is a 24-year-old who reportedly hails from New Jersey. His last listed address was in Fairview, a Bergen County borough in New Jersey.

    • An examination of Matar’s social media revealed him to be sympathetic to Shia extremism and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps causes, a law enforcement official told NBC News. The IRGC is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces.

    • Eyewitnesses confirmed that Matar was wearing black clothing and a black mask at the time of the attack. He struck Rushdie in the beck 10 to 15 times.

    • Matar reportedly posted a picture of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei on his Facebook page. Ayatollah Khomeini is the Iranian leader who had issued a fatwa – a death sentence – against Rushdie after the publication of The Satanic Verses.

    • Authorities believe that Hadi Matar was acting alone when he attacked Salman Rushdie. They are still trying to determine the motive of the attack.

    The attack and aftermath

    Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following the stabbing.

    The British author of "The Satanic Verses", which sparked fury among some Muslims, had to be airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery following the attack.

    "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," said agent Andrew Wylie, who added that Rushdie could not speak.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hadi Matar #Salman Rushdie
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.