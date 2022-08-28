English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Noida Twin Tower Demolition | Watch Full coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    When Vedanta's Anil Agarwal was excited to meet 'favourite Shark' boAt's Aman Gupta

    Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal lauded the co-founder of boAt for inspiring lakhs of youngsters to "dream big".

    Ankita Sengupta
    August 28, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    boAt co-founder and 'Shark Tank India' judge Aman Gupta (left) with Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal.

    boAt co-founder and 'Shark Tank India' judge Aman Gupta (left) with Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal.

    Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta, who often takes to social media to share inspirational anecdotes recently met Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

    Sharing a photo of the meet on LinkedIn, Agarwal wrote, "Aap sabke favourite 'shark' ke saath ek mulaqat'... Met with the co-founder of boAt, the dynamic Aman Gupta, who is leading India’s fastest growing audio brand." The Vedanta boss was referring to Gupta being one of the "sharks" or judges of popular business reality show Shark Tank India.

    "Aman is known for his 'hum bhi karlenge' attitude which has led to an Indian-based company competing against global tech giants like never seen before. Always excited to meet founders like Aman who inspire lakhs of youngsters to dream big!"

    Responding to the post, the CMO of boAt wrote, punning on the company name, "boAt achha laga apse milkar. It was an honour to meet you and learn from your experiences."

    Read more: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ question on boAt has Aman Gupta’s seal of approval

    Close

    Related stories

    The exchange delighted social media users.

    "A couple of smiles echoed the trend of the big billion. India has taken a tremendous stride outrunning others in lifestyles, healthcare, ed-tech, food, and mining. Aman’s humble stare and your reflective smile and assertive posture together create the legacy, Anil sir! Loved it," wrote Linked user Dr Kaushik Sarkar.

    To which Anil Agarwal replied, "Very well put Dr. Kaushik. The energy and drive of today's generation and the learnings of the older generation, together they are a wonderful combination that helped India reach where it is today."

    Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Vedanta boss had said that the company aims to become a $100 billion company by 2030.

    At the company's 57th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 10, Agarwal said that Vedanta has planned Capex of around $3 billion over the next two years for growth and vertical integration. Out of this, $2 billion will be earmarked for the ongoing financial year.

    Read more: 'My heart swells with pride': Anil Agarwal on daughter Priya leading Vedanta
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Aman Gupta #Anil Agarwal #Boat #LinkedIn #Shark Tank India #Vedanta
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 11:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.