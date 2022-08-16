English
    ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ question on boAt has Aman Gupta’s seal of approval

    “boAt, a company c-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, sells which of the following products?” read the question

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    Image credit: boatxaman/Instagram

    A question asked on Season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati has won the approval and appreciation of boAt co-founder Aman Gupta. Gupta shared a screenshot of the question that KBC host Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant during the ongoing 14th season of the hit game show, indicating that he was pleased to see questions on startups being asked on KBC.

    “boAt, a company co-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, sells which of the following products?” read the question. Boats, cupboards, headphones and cars made up the four options out of which the contestant could choose the correct answer.

    Sharing a screenshot of the moment as it played out on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14, Aman Gupta said he was proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as general knowledge questions on the famous quiz show.

    “Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum, Hainnn” wrote Gupta in a play on Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from the 1975 film Deewaar. “Proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as General Knowledge questions,” he added.







    The post has racked up over 62,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram and thousands more on Twitter. Gupta’s fellow judge on Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover, was among the hundreds of people who praised the post.

    “Superb,” wrote Ashneer Grover, while comedian Abish Mathew also shared a clapping hands emoji.

    boAt is a consumer electronics brand established in 2015 famous for its earphones, headphones and speakers.
