you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What's the difference between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus?

Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10 Plus

Carlsen Martin

The Galaxy Note 10 duo is easily one of the best smartphones to launch in 2019. And it's premium features and design is reflected in the price. The Note 10 debuts at a whopping Rs 69,999, while the Note 10 Plus will set you back Rs 79,999.

However, the big question that arises when deciding which of the two Note 10 devices you should buy –What more are you getting for the additional 10K you spend and is it worth it?

Better display if you can see the difference

Straight off the bat, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus gets a bigger display with a QHD+ resolution over the FHD+ resolution on the standard Note 10. While the Note 10 Plus’ screen sets the highest standard in display technology, it is still debatable whether or not the human eye can identify the difference in the resolution.

The bigger profile might not be a positive 

In terms of design, both the Note 10 smartphones look and feels very similar. The Note 10 isn’t just smaller than its Plus counterpart but smaller than the Note 9 as well. However, the smaller size makes it easier for one-hand use.

ToF sensor delivers better portrait shots

Both Note 10 smartphones feature 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. However, the Note 10 Plus gets an additional ToF sensor that helps create the portrait mode-Esque depth effects. While we are yet to test the cameras on both phones, the fourth ToF sensor may not be of much importance unless you shoot a lot of high-end portraits.

Unnecessary additional  RAM

On the specs side, the Note 10 Plus and Note 10 are pretty evenly matched. The only difference is that the Note 10 Plus offers 12GB of RAM as opposed to the 8GB on the Note 10. And, while in theory, this is an advantage, fully utilising 6GB of RAM on a smartphone is difficult. If 8GB of RAM offers a more future proof solution, 12GB is just overkill.

Bigger battery, faster charging if you need it

The Note 10 Plus packs a massive 4,300 mAh battery, while the standard Note 10 gets 3,500 mAh battery capacity. Samsung’s Note 10 Plus also gets 45W fast charging support as compared to the 25W fast charging on the standard model. Wireless charging on the Note 10 Plus is also slightly quicker (15W vs 12W).

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

