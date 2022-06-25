English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    What an astrologer told Harsh Goenka and how the prediction came true

    Harsh Goenka shared the story of an astrologer who predicted he would go on to do bigger things in life.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares life hacks with his Twitter followers.

    Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares life hacks with his Twitter followers.


    Industrialist Harsh Goenka welcomed the weekend with a lighthearted post. On Friday evening, he shared the story of an astrologer who predicted he would go on to do bigger things in life. As chairman of the RPG Group, it’s safe to say that Goenka did, indeed, go on to do great things. But the astrologer’s prediction came true in quite a different way as well – as the hilarious ending to Goenka’s post explained.

    “When I was a kid, an astrologer had predicted I will keep on doing bigger things in life,” wrote Harsh Goenka on Twitter. “Very accurate prediction! I have moved from S~ M~ L~ XL~ XXL~ XXXL,” he added.


    Thousands of Twitter users were amused by Goenka’s joke. Take a look at some of the reactions his post has received. While some shared stories of their own brushes with astrology, others bemoaned their weight gain. Many also praised Goenka's sense of humour.

    Close

    Related stories



    The chairman of RPG Group is an active Twitter user with 1.7 million followers on the microblogging platform. His posts range from funny to serious and thought-provoking.

    Earlier this week, Harsh Goenka had also taken a dig at the fall of Bitcoin with a hilarious post. You can read more about it here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Harsh Goenka #RPG Group
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 12:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.