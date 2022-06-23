Harsh Goenka’s post on Bitcoin investor has a hilarious twist in the end

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Traders are losing sleep over the carnage in the crypto market – but there is at least one Bitcoin investor who is “sleeping like a baby” even as the world's most popular crypto asset falls to its lowest since 2020. Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November,. So when Harsh Goenka asked a Bitcoin investor if he is worried about the prices falling, he was surprised to hear the answer.

The chairman of RPG Enterprises took to Twitter to share a hilarious post on Bitcoin’s declines – one of the many such posts that have surfaced online in a broader cryptocurrency crash.

“I asked a Bitcoin investor if he’s worried about the Bitcoin prices falling,” wrote Harsh Goenka on Twitter. “The investor replied, he’s worried but sleeps like a baby.”

When Goenka looked surprise – because the term “sleeping like a baby” is generally associated with sleeping peacefully – the Bitcoin investor offered a clarification.

“He clarified ‘Like a baby I mean, I sleep for a couple of hours, then wake up, cry for a while and then go back to sleep’” wrote Goenka.

The post, with its hilarious twist in the end, has proved to be very popular on the microblogging platform, racking up more than 5,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of amused comments.

According to news agency AFP, the value of the global crypto market fell below the symbolic $1 trillion mark on Monday after reaching $3 trillion in November of last year.

Bitcoin's fall has been accelerated by the suspension of withdrawals by two cryptocurrency platforms.

The Celsius Network said it was pausing "all withdrawals, swap, and transfers between accounts" due to "extreme market conditions."

Babel Finance said it was facing "unusual liquidity pressures."

Bitcoin, however, regained $20,000 after sinking to an 18-month low of $17,599 in weekend deals.