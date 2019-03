West Bengal election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Seven-phase voting to begin from April 11

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in West Bengal will be contesting for 42 seats/constituencies beginning April 11.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Polls Constituency name State Date Phase Lok Sabha Cooch Behar West Bengal Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Alipurduars West Bengal Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Jalpaiguri West Bengal Apr-18 2 Lok Sabha Darjeeling West Bengal Apr-18 2 Lok Sabha Balurghat West Bengal Apr-23 3 Lok Sabha Maldaha Uttar West Bengal Apr-23 3 Lok Sabha Maldaha Dakshin West Bengal Apr-23 3 Lok Sabha Jangipur West Bengal Apr-23 3 Lok Sabha Murshidabad West Bengal Apr-23 3 Lok Sabha Baharampur West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Krishnanagar West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Ranaghat West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Bardhaman Purba West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Bardhaman Durgapur West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Asansol West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Bolpur West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Birbhum West Bengal Apr-29 4 Lok Sabha Bangaon West Bengal May-06 5 Lok Sabha Barrackpore West Bengal May-06 5 Lok Sabha Howrah West Bengal May-06 5 Lok Sabha Uluberia West Bengal May-06 5 Lok Sabha Srerampur West Bengal May-06 5 Lok Sabha Hooghly West Bengal May-06 5 Lok Sabha Arambagh West Bengal May-06 5 Lok Sabha Tamluk West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Kanthi West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Ghatal West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Jhargram West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Medinipur West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Purulia West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Bankura West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Bishnupur West Bengal May-12 6 Lok Sabha Dum Dum West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Barasat West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Basirhat West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Joynagar West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Mathurapur West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Diamond Harbour West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Jadavpur West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Kolkata Dakshin West Bengal May-19 7 Lok Sabha Kolkata Uttar West Bengal May-19 7

Let's take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.