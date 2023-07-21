IMD issues very heavy rainfall alert for Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra on July 21 & 22

The Konkan-Goa region and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rains for the next five days.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the Palghar district of Maharashtra for tomorrow; while an 'Orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

IMD has also issued a red alert for Gujarat as the state is likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on July 22.

The Konkan-Goa region and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rains for the next five days, from July 21–25, with isolated extremely heavy showers (more than 204.5 mm) also expected for the following day.

As a result, the IMD has issued orange alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur for July 21, while red warnings (meaning "take action to stay safe") have been issued over Raigad and Pune. These districts may get heavy to very heavy rain for the rest of the weekend.

Mumbai is experiencing severe traffic congestion and waterlogging as the intensity of the rainfall increases over time. More than 100 local trains in Mumbai have been cancelled, further disrupting train service. Local authorities have shut schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts due to heavy rainfall alerts.

Parts of Maharashtra's Raigad district have been submerged after unusually high rainfall over the previous 48 hours. June 19 marked the height of the current spell, with Matheran, a prominent hill station in Raigad, recording the greatest 24-hour rainfall total in India at 40 cm. Even if the rainfall activities slightly decreased in intensity on July 20, the downpours have no signs of abating any time soon.

Telangana has also seen consistent, high rainfall, which has increased the Godavari River's water flow. As a result, the water level at the Kotilingala pilgrimage site in the Jagtial district has increased.