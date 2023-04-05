Bengaluru rain: Water enters new metro station, traffic nightmare as residents tweet videos

Bengaluru rain: Parts of the city saw flooded roads on Tuesday evening.

Parts of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain on Tuesday evening bringing several localities to a near-standstill. Rainwater entered a newly-inaugurated metro station in Whitefield, with videos showing workers clearing out water from the platform and the ticketing counter.

"It's probably at the expansion joints between viaducts and the station building. A team is already looking into the reasons and corrective measures will be taken", Bengaluru Metro officials told Moneycontrol.

Citizens group Whitefield Rising shared videos of neighbourhoods that were flooded after the short spell of rain.



Varthur Kodi. 30 min of rain. pic.twitter.com/eqCnuPpUeS

— Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) April 4, 2023

A video of a busy road in Varthur Kodi showed people walking in water that almost touched their knees. Cars and two-wheelers were seen carefully driving through the flooded road.

Another video showed water gushing out through holes in the boundary walls of a premium housing society in Whitefield.

“Premium housing society at Whitefield #palmmeadows lets rain water on to the road causing flooding of the houses nearby,” Twitter user Gerald Prabhu said, sharing the video of a flooded road as water gushed out from a boundary wall.

14 flights were diverted and six departures were delayed at the Kempegowda International Airport due to the downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli where the airport is located.

According to the Met department, the airport in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday evening. Due to the heavy rain, traffic too was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli.

There was no rainfall in central Bengaluru.

Bengaluru saw evening rain on Monday too after days of warm weather.

The showers, however, provided to be a relief after days of warm weather, bringing down the temperatures.

In September last year, many parts of the city were brought to its knees due to heavy rain that caused huge damage. Several localities were submerged in water, with people trapped in their homes, unable to step out. Overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundated low-lying areas, including luxury villa projects. Dramatic videos from the flooding showed people tacking tractors to their offices in the IT corridors of the city.