App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha announces Rs 1600 crore livelihood package for cyclone hit farmers, fishermen

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the package and included support for those dependant on animal husbandry, fisheries, handloom and handicraft.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Odisha government on May 11 announced a Rs 1600 crore package for livelihood support for farmers, fishermen and others affected by Cyclone Fani.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the package and included support for those dependant on animal husbandry, fisheries, handloom and handicraft.

As per the announcement, agriculture input subsidy of Rs 6,800 per hectare of land in non-irrigated areas, Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation and Rs 18,000 per hectare for all types of perennial crops will be provided to farmers who suffered crop loss of 22 per cent or above.

An incentive of Rs 15,000 per farmer will be provided for those engaged in betel cultivation, while Rs 40,000 per unit will be provided for construction of shade net or thatched structure for development of mushroom units which were destroyed in the cyclone.

related news

An incentive of Rs 25,000 per hectare will also be provided to farmers undertaking banana cultivation.

To those who lost domestic animals in the calamity, Patnaik said Rs 30,000 will be given per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal and Rs 3,000 per goat.

A financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per hectare shall be provided to fish farmers, Patnaik said.

Similarly, additional seed money of Rs 10,000 will be given to the affected women self help groups in the cyclone hit areas. About 268 common facility centres will be provided Rs 4 lakh each at the gram panchayat level in the extremely affected areas.

Patnaik also announced that 100 per cent remission in respect of cess on land for 2019-20 will be given to all the cyclone affected villages. There will be 100 per cent exemption on water rate for farmers in places where crop loss is 33 per cent or more during this year's rabi season.

Cyclone Fani, which struck coastal Odisha on May 3, apart from killing 43 people, caused extensive damage to standing crops, fruit orchards, vegetable crops, plantation crops and various other cash crops. It also caused severe damage to assets and infrastructure in the farmlands.

Patnaik said school examination fees up to high school level in government schools will be waived in the affected areas.

He announced that two extra pairs of school uniforms will be provided in the extremely affected areas and one extra pair in the severely affected areas to the children up to elementary school level.

The chief minister launched a web portal to seek support in the aftermath of the cyclone. The website -- rebuild.odisha.gov.in -- has been developed for crowd funding of various projects in the cyclone-affected areas.

Through the portal, a person can directly donate for restoration of schools and shelters and support the homeless. Contributions can also be made to the chief ministers relief fund on the website.
First Published on May 11, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #Cyclone Fani #India #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Trending News #Weather

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to turn hosts for IPL 2019 finals

Priyanka Chopra believes she is married to a 'Game Of Thrones family', ...

Tahira Kashyap recalls the time when her son was 'embarrassed' of her

Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: We don’t ta ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas a ...

Ragini MMS Returns 2: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal light up the screen ...

Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pan ...

Rishabh Pant turns student, takes Hindi lessons from Ziva Dhoni

Shades Of India, Episode 159: How the 'Political Campaign Songs' Becam ...

British-Indian Man Banned from Leaving Sri Lanka after Newly-wed Wife ...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Back at Cong Over Loan Waivers, Dismisses M ...

Security Agencies Rubblish Islamic State Claims That it Has Formed a ' ...

Sam Pitroda's Comment on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Points to Communication ...

A Bellwether Seat, Will North West Delhi Continue to Vote for Winning ...

Man Charged With Murder of 26-Year-old Indian-origin Man in UK

15 Killed after Speeding Bus Collides with Jeep in Andhra Pradesh's Ku ...

Happy Mother's Day: Mandira Bedi On How Her Life Revolves Around Son V ...

Ruchir Sharma: Incredible surge by BJP in West Bengal, caste divide st ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's son claims father paid Rs 6 crore ...

Pakistan pushes for $6.5 bn IMF bailout package despite deadlock; repo ...

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, an ...

'No doubt it was a vacation, every officer knew that': Navy veterans b ...

ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar, who transformed cigarette business into one ...

Rome Masters 2019 draw: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic ...

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

The Stories In My Life: Roald Dahl's 'Genesis and Catastrophe' capture ...

Google I/O: 7 announcements from past events that we're still waiting ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.