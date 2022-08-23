English
    Watch: Zomato executive carries his kids while delivering food all day. Internet is emotional

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    The Zomato delivery executive had his daughter strapped to his chest while his older son played around as he delivered the order. (Screengrab from video shared by @foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani)

    A Zomato delivery executive who arrived at a customer's house with his two children in tow has made social media users emotional after he revealed that he carries the kids with him all day as he delivers orders.

    The video of the interaction is now viral. It shows a toddler strapped on to the man's chest while an older boy plays around as the Zomato customer receives his delivery.

    The clip was shared on Instagram by food blogger Saurabh Panjwani. "I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything," he wrote with the  video.

    Panjwani is heard asking the delivery executive if he carries his children to work everyday in the sun, to which the Zomato employee nods. The food blogger is then heard wishing him the best while urging him not to keep the kids in the sun.

    The short clip has amassed more than a million views and has been liked by over a million users. It also left many emotional.

    "Hardworking life. So sad. I'm very emotional," said one user. Another commented, "May Allah bless you with rezki abundance brother. Take care and stay safe especially your kids. Respect you brother for working hard for your family.

    Meanwhile, Zomato has reached out to Panjwani asking him for his order details so that they can help the delivery executive.

    "Hi Sourabh, please share the order details over private message so that we can reach out and help the delivery partner," the company's Instagram handle commented on the viral post.
