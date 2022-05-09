English
    Watch: Sky over Chinese city turns blood red. Here's what happened

    The phenomenon prompted Twitter users to come up with their own theories. Some even called it an ‘apocalyptic’ sign while others called it an illusion caused by Marvel's Scarlet Witch.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
    The crimson sky triggered panic among citizens who recorded the phenomenon and shared it on social media. (Image credit: @my_thoughts_too/twitter)

    Citizens of China's port city of Zhoushan were in for a rude shock after the sky turned blood red on Monday evening.

    The crimson sky triggered panic among citizens who recorded the phenomenon and shared it on social media. It also prompted concerns of a massive fire, according to some reports.


    The nature of the phenomenon also prompted Twitter users to come up with their own theories. Some even called it an ‘apocalyptic’ sign while others called it an illusion caused by Marvel's Scarlet Witch.



    The theories were, however, put to rest as authorities explained that refraction and scattering of light from those in the port caused the sky to appear red.


    According to reports from the local Chinese media, the staff of the meteorological bureau said, "When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public."

    The state-owned media CCTV also got in touch with a local fishing company who confirmed that the light belonged to one of their boats and refraction caused the thick cover of fog to turn red, Wion reported.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 9, 2022 08:54 pm
