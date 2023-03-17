English
    Watch: President Droupadi Murmu stops convoy to give chocolates to kids in Kerala

    President Droupadi Murmu spent a few minutes with the children and then walked back to her vehicle bidding them goodbye.

    March 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    Image Credits: ANI

    A group of school children who waited on the wayside in this southern district of Kerala to greet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday during her maiden visit to the state were in for a treat when she stopped the convoy and distributed chocolates to them.

    A video of the President stepping out of her official vehicle and giving the children chocolates in Karunagappally here in the morning has gone viral on social media platforms.

    Seeing the excited children waving at her car, the President stopped the convoy suddenly on the coastal highway. To the children's surprise, they saw President Murmu walking towards them with a smile.

    In the video, she could be seen distributing sweets to all the children gathered there. She spent a few minutes with them and then walked back to her vehicle bidding them goodbye.

    The happy children could be heard shouting "Thank you" in unison.

    The President visited the Amritapuri Ashram in Kerala in the morning and took part in a civic reception given by the Kerala government in the state capital later in the day.

    On Thursday, she visited INS Vikrant in Kerala’s Kochi. She interacted with the officers and sailors on the board.

    (With inputs from PTI)

