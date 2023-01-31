President Droupadi Murmu's addresses to Parliament; Top quotes you can't miss

1/5 The Budget session commenced on January 31 with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu at the joint session of Parliament. After the President’s address, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2022-23. On February 1, the finance minister will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2/5 President Murmu said, “By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Atmanirbhar' and capable to fulfil its humanitarian duties.” Here’s all that the President said in her address.

3/5 “Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world.”

4/5 “My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 percent population or are very close to that target,” President Murmu said. “About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this,” she added.