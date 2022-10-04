English
    Watch: Power cut during Navratri celebrations, but Ola electric scooter saves the day

    A video shared by a Surat-based Twitter user shows how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day when the lights went out during a garba event.

    Edited by : Sanya Jain
    October 04, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    Screengrab from video tweeted by @shreyas7065

    Screengrab from video tweeted by @shreyas7065


    Navigation support, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity - the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with a long list of useful features, and one of them turned out to be more useful than others during a power cut.

    A video shared by a Surat-based Twitter user shows how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day when the lights went out during a garba event. The 10-day-long festival of Navratri is marked with garba events throughout the country in which people dance to traditional tunes. In this case, the power cut would have played spoilsport, but for the Ola scooter which came to the rescue.

    Shreyas Sardesai’s video shows how the Ola S1 Pro’s built-in speakers came in handy when the lights went out. People at the garba event he was attending simply used the scooter’s speakers to belt out tunes and continued their dance.

    “Ola S1 Pro turned out to be savior when lights were out during Navratri celebration,” Sardesai wrote while sharing the video. “Everyone enjoyed Navratri with Ola's speakers,” he added.


    His video shows people dancing around the scooter.

    The video has gone viral with thousands of views on the microblogging platform, where it also caught the eye of Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

    “We will build a special Navratri mode before next year into MoveOS,” tweeted Aggarwal in response to the clip.


    Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma was also impressed with the ingenuity. Here’s how he responded to the clip:
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 03:46 pm
