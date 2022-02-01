Watch: Mulayam Singh Yadav blesses Smriti Irani as she greets him at Parliament

Smriti Irani appeared to touch Mulayam Singh Yadav's feet. (Screengrab from ANI video shared on Twitter)

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen blessing Union Minister Smriti Irani, as she greeted him at the Parliament on Monday.

The video by news agency ANI--which has gathered over 56,000 views in three hours--shows Yadav trying to climb down a flight of stairs with a couple of his staff when Irani approached him and appeared to bend and touch his feet. Yadav also appeared to raise his hands in a gesture to bless her.

Also, seconds later, while Mulayam Singh Yadav needed some assistance with the stairs, for a moment Irani appeared to offer help to the veteran SP leader before his staff moved in.



#WATCH | Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav blesses Union Minister Smriti Irani, as she greets him at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/3ti42DXkpa

— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

The two politicians exchanged a few words before continuing with the stairs.

The clip seemed to touch a cord with a number of Twitter users.



Please make parliament disabled and senior citizen friendly. If the parliament is not then how can we expect other government offices. — Balaji (@Balpasu) January 31, 2022



That is the decency of our democracy and culture.— pramod kumar dwibedi (@pramod_dwibedi) January 31, 2022

A few others suggested that it could be a publicity stunt.



All political drama nothing else — Col B N Sharma.Retd (@colbns) January 31, 2022



Photo op she knows camera was there— Rahul Dub (@RahulDub16) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Irani took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narebdra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal".

Congratulations to PM Narendra ModiJi and FM Niramala SitharamanJi for a futuristic #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget, laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal. Emphasis on multi-modal infra and newer avenues for investment will position India at the center of the emerging global economy," she tweeted.