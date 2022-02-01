MARKET NEWS

    Watch: Mulayam Singh Yadav blesses Smriti Irani as she greets him at Parliament

    The video shows SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav trying to climb down a flight of stairs with a couple of his staff when Union Minister Smriti Irani approached him and appeared to bend and touch his feet.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    Smriti Irani appeared to touch Mulayam Singh Yadav's feet. (Screengrab from ANI video shared on Twitter)

    Smriti Irani appeared to touch Mulayam Singh Yadav's feet. (Screengrab from ANI video shared on Twitter)


    Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen blessing Union Minister Smriti Irani, as she greeted him at the Parliament on Monday.

    The video by news agency ANI--which has gathered over 56,000 views in three hours--shows Yadav trying to climb down a flight of stairs with a couple of his staff when Irani approached him and appeared to bend and touch his feet. Yadav also appeared to raise his hands in a gesture to bless her.

    Also, seconds later, while Mulayam Singh Yadav needed some assistance with the stairs, for a moment Irani appeared to offer help to the veteran SP leader before his staff moved in.

    The two politicians exchanged a few words before continuing with the stairs.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Irani took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narebdra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal".

    Congratulations to PM Narendra ModiJi and FM Niramala SitharamanJi for a futuristic #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget, laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal. Emphasis on multi-modal infra and newer avenues for investment will position India at the center of the emerging global economy," she tweeted.

    Yadav is yet to voice his opinion of the Union Budget 2022.
    Tags: #BJP #Mulayam Singh Yadav #Parliament #Samajwadi Party #Smriti Irani
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 04:20 pm
