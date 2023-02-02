English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Kumar Mangalam Birla celebrates Padma Bhushan with family and employees

    Employees of the Aditya Birla Group surprised their chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla with a small ceremony to celebrate his Padma Bhushan win.

    Sanya Jain
    February 02, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
    Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and industry (Image: NeerjaBirla/Twitter)

    Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and industry (Image: NeerjaBirla/Twitter)

    Employees of the Aditya Birla Group surprised their chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla with a small ceremony to celebrate his Padma Bhushan win.

    Kumar Mangalam Birla was named as one of the nine recipients of the Padma Bhushan – India’s third highest civilian award – on the eve of Republic Day. He was conferred the honour for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

    Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group conglomerate. He chairs the Boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital.

    Employees of the conglomerate organised a small surprise for Birla on January 30. Footage from the celebration shows Kumar Mangalam Birla being welcomed with fireworks, confetti and large banners congratulating him for the Padma Bhushan.