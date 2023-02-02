Watch: Kumar Mangalam Birla celebrates Padma Bhushan with family and employees

Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and industry (Image: NeerjaBirla/Twitter)

Employees of the Aditya Birla Group surprised their chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla with a small ceremony to celebrate his Padma Bhushan win.

Kumar Mangalam Birla was named as one of the nine recipients of the Padma Bhushan – India’s third highest civilian award – on the eve of Republic Day. He was conferred the honour for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group conglomerate. He chairs the Boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital.

Employees of the conglomerate organised a small surprise for Birla on January 30. Footage from the celebration shows Kumar Mangalam Birla being welcomed with fireworks, confetti and large banners congratulating him for the Padma Bhushan.

The 55-year-old industrialist is then joined onstage by his family – wife Neerja Birla, children Advaitesha, Ananya and Aryaman, as well as his mother Rajashree Birla.

Neerja Birla shared glimpses from the celebration on Twitter. “Heartiest congratulations and such a proud moment for all of us,” she wrote.

Heartiest congratulations and such a proud moment for all of us pic.twitter.com/eRb5DInLTJ

— Neerja Birla (@NeerjaBirla) February 1, 2023

The official Twitter account of the Aditya Birla Group also shared a video of the ceremony. It shows Birla taking the microphone to thank his employees. “Everyone, all of you make me proud,” he said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla took over the family business in the 90s, consolidating all group companies under the brand name of Aditya Birla Group (ABG). His children Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla are also stepping into the family business – they have been inducted as directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).