Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1Pro: Specifications, Price, Features

Parameters Vivo S1 Vivo Z1Pro Display 6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. It features a water-drop notch for the front camera 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display. Processor MediaTek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU RAM and Storage options 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 32MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging 5,000 mAh with fast charging support OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Face unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. Colour options Skyline Blue and Diamond Black Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black Price Rs 17,990 for 4GB + 128GB, Rs 18,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 called the Vivo S1. The category is crowded with several options, which also includes Vivo's recently launched Z1Pro. We compare the specifications of the Z1Pro with the Vivo S1 to see what's different between the two devices.