Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1Pro: Specifications, Price, Features

We compare the specifications of the Z1Pro with the Vivo S1 to see what's different between the two devices.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Vivo has launched a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 called the Vivo S1. The category is crowded with several options, which also includes Vivo's recently launched Z1Pro. We compare the specifications of the Z1Pro with the Vivo S1 to see what's different between the two devices.
ParametersVivo S1Vivo Z1Pro
Display6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. It features a water-drop notch for the front camera6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display.
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P65Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU
RAM and Storage options4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD
Rear CameraTriple camera setup with  16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensorsTriple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors
Front camera32MP f/2.0 sensor32MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging5,000 mAh with fast charging support
OSAndroid 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockFace unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.
Colour optionsSkyline Blue and Diamond BlackSonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black
PriceRs 17,990 for 4GB + 128GB, Rs 18,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 19,990  for 6GB + 128GBRs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

