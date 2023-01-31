English
    Woman punched, spat on Vistara crew, walked semi-naked on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight: report

    Vistara unruly passenger: The incident took place soon after the flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 am, India time, on January 30, according to the complaint filed by a Vistara cabin crew member.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
    The Italian passenger was arrested based on a complaint filed by a Vistara crew member.

    An Italian woman was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday after she allegedly created ruckus on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. The 45-year-old woman, who had an economy class ticket, allegedly punched a cabin crew member and spat on another after she insisted on sitting in the business class, according to reports. She also stripped partially and walked in the aisle in a semi-naked state, reports said.

    The incident took place soon after the flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 am, India time, on Monday, January 30, according to the complaint filed by a Vistara cabin crew member.

    “At around 2.30 am, the woman, who was seated in the economy class, suddenly got up, ran to the business class and took a seat there. Two members of the cabin crew approached her to enquire if she needed help,” Hindustan Times quoted a Mumbai Police officer as saying.

    “When the flier did not respond, they requested her to return to her assigned seat. At this point, she started shouting at them and made aggressive gestures, leading the crew to suspect she was abusing them.”