Drunk man on Air India business class from US urinates on woman: report

The Air India incident took place on November 26, on a New York-Delhi flight. (Representational image)

A drunk man exposed himself and urinated on a woman passenger inside the business class of Air India flight from New York to Delhi in November last year, the Times of India reported.

The airline crew reportedly did not take action against the male passenger despite the woman’s complaint. Air India initiated a probe only after the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, the report says, quoting sources.

In her letter, the woman narrated the horrifying mid-air experience she had on November 26.

She said the incident took place soon after lunch was served on the flight and after the lights were switched off. The drunk man, she said, walked to her seat.

“He unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts,” the woman said in the letter which was accessed by the Times of India.

The man, she said, left her seat only after another passenger asked him to leave.

She said she immediately informed the crew about the incident, following which one of the crew members went her seat, ”verified that it smelled of urine” and sprayed disinfectant on her bag and shoes.

The elderly woman, who changed into a set of pyjamas and disposable footwear that the crew gave her, stood near the toilet of the aircraft for nearly 20 minutes since she did not want to return to her smelly and soiled seat, according to the report. She sat on the narrow crew seat for an hour before being asked to return to her own seat. She was later moved to another crew seat for the rest of the flight.

The report says the woman learnt from fellow passenger that several seats on the flight’s first class seating area were vacant.

“Clearly the crew did not feel that taking care of a distressed passenger was a priority,” she said in her letter to the Tata group chief.

At the end of the flight, the staff told her she would be given wheelchair facility for early customs clearance in Delhi.

However, the wheelchair deposited me at a waiting area, where I waited for 30 minutes, and nobody came to get me. I finally had to clear customs on my own and collect the luggage by myself – all in Air India pyjamas and socks,” she said.

In a statement, Air India said it has reported the incident to the police and regulatory authorities. “We have been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger,” the airline said.