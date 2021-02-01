Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's baby’s name revealed; actor shares first picture of daughter

Anushka Sharma shares first picture of daughter Vamika (Image: Instagram/ Anushka)

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have finally revealed the name of their new-born daughter. Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on February 1 to share the first glimpse of their baby daughter with fans.

She shared a picture of her daughter -- without revealing her face – and wrote that Virat and herself have named their baby girl ‘Vamika.’

Anushka’s Instagram post revealing her baby's name read: “We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!”

The post further talked about how sleep has eluded both Virat and Anushka since the baby’s arrival, yet their hearts have been “so full”.

India team captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter was born on January 11 and the couple had requested the paparazzi to respect the child’s privacy and not click her photos without permission.

Addressing the media, they had said: “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

It further said: “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”