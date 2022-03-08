Viral video: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi milks goat as he awaits polls results

A screengrab from the video tweeted by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

When the exit poll result of Punjab Assembly elections was declared on Monday, it showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading most exit polls by a wide margin. But, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi put up a brave front and said, "The boxes (sealed EVMs) will say what is going to happen. Wait for the 10th of March."



And while waiting for it, the Congress leader on Tuesday shared a video of him milking a goat.

Twitter users, meanwhile, questioned why Charanjit Singh Channi was using his "precious time" to milk goats.

"Voters did not make you the Chief Minister for you to milk goats. Every minute of the Chief Minister is precious. You should instead be working on generating employment, ensuring good education opportunities and eradicating the drug problem in the state," commented Twitter user Tejinder Singh.

Last month, during a poll rally in Rupnagar, Channi courted controversy by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders. In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.

"We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye, who have come here to rule, enter the state," Channi had said.

The remark drew sharp rebuke from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She asserted that the workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, too, were contributing in tandem with the people of Punjab towards the country’s progress, and said that Channi’s remarks were nasty and shameful.