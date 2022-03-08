English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral video: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi milks goat as he awaits polls results

    Twitter users questioned why Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was using his "precious time" to milk goats.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
    A screengrab from the video tweeted by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

    A screengrab from the video tweeted by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.


    When the exit poll result of Punjab Assembly elections was declared on Monday, it showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading most exit polls by a wide margin. But, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi put up a brave front and said, "The boxes (sealed EVMs) will say what is going to happen. Wait for the 10th of March."

    And while waiting for it, the Congress leader on Tuesday shared a video of him milking a goat.

    Twitter users, meanwhile, questioned why Charanjit Singh Channi was using his "precious time" to milk goats.

    "Voters did not make you the Chief Minister for you to milk goats. Every minute of the Chief Minister is precious. You should instead be working on generating employment, ensuring good education opportunities and eradicating the drug problem in the state," commented Twitter user Tejinder Singh.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: ‘Wahiyat product’: AAP uses Ashneer Grover’s Shark Tank punchline to slam Congress

    Last month, during a poll rally in Rupnagar, Channi courted controversy by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders. In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.

    "We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye, who have come here to rule, enter the state," Channi had said.

    The remark drew sharp rebuke from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She asserted that the workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, too, were contributing in tandem with the people of Punjab towards the country’s progress, and said that Channi’s remarks were nasty and shameful.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #Punjab Assembly elections #Punjab Assembly polls #Punjab Chief Minister
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 08:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.