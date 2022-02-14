The video featured Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover shouting at a contestant.

Keeping up with the current memes, the Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the Congress government in Punjab with a Shark Tank reference ahead of the crucial Punjab elections on February 20. The popular reality show Shark Tank has entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of venture capitalists (known as sharks on the show). Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe, is a ‘shark’ known for his blunt and borderline rude replies to contestants especially when he rejects an idea.

As Shark Tank and Ashneer Grover memes flood the internet, AAP took a hint and launched salvo at their rival Congress with a short clip from the show.

Featuring Ashneer Grover and a superimposed face of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on a contestant, the video shows Grover shouting in Hindi, “Issey wahiyat product maine zindagi me na dekha hai, na dekhna chahta hoon. Mereko bhagwan uthaale, itna ganda product hai ye. Iske baad main kuch nahi dekhna chahta life mein (I have never seen a more horrible product in my entire life and I don’t want to see again. Let God take my life - it is such a horrible product. I don’t want to see anything else in my life again).”



Punjab Voters describing 5 years of Congress rule #SharkTankAAP pic.twitter.com/w4YawcEkcC

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2022

AAP captioned the video: “Punjab voters describing 5 years of Congress rule.” They concluded the tweet with the hashtag ' Shark Tank AAP'.

The humorous take on a serious topic as elections was appreciated by Twitter with the post garnering over a thousand likes in a short time.

AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab and is hoping to strengthen its position in the state as the Congress battles infighting.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has routinely attacked the Congress government in the state and has campaigned extensively ahead of the elections.

Punjab votes on February 20 in a single phase and the results will be declared on March 10.