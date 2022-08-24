English
    Viral video: Massive superyacht worth millions sinks off the coast of Italy

    The clip recorded by the Italian Coast Guard shows the massive boat teetering into the water for seconds before sinking completely.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    Investigation is underway to find out what caused the yacht to sink is underway. (Screengrab from video shared by @guardiacostiera on Twitter)

    A superyacht worth millions sunk off the coast of southern Italy on Saturday. The Italian Coast Guard rescued nine people from the ship.

    According to reports from the Italian press, that 40-meter yacht named 'My Saga' sunk off the coast of Catanzaro Marina. A video recorded by the Coast Guard shows the massive boat teetering into the water for seconds before sinking completely.

    Sky News reported that worsening weather conditions made it impossible for a rescue tugboat to pull the yacht to safety.

    Investigation is underway to find out what caused the yacht to sink is underway, the publication reported.

    Built in Italy in 2007, the ship was traveling from Gallipoli to Milazzo under a Cayman Islands flag with a full Italian crew, Super Yacht Times reported.

    Read more: Watch: Superyacht worth 6 million pounds erupts in flames

    According to the publication, problems for 'My Saga' started the previous night when the Port Authority of Crotone received a message from the yacht that they were taking on water at the stern. A patrol boat from Crotone and a Romanian patrol boat reached the yacht and rescued the passengers.

    At dawn, a tugboat from Crotone arrived and started towing the ship towards Crotone, but the weather conditions got worse and 'My Saga' was already partly submerged making it impossible to tow it to safety, the publication reported.

    Read more: Jeff Bezos’ yacht quietly moved out of Dutch shipyard after backlash | Watch
