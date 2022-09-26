Viral video: Brazil diners flee restaurant after CrossFit runners pass by. Here's what happened

Screengrab from the viral video which has close to 10 million views. (Credit: @gunsnrosesgirl3/Twitter)

Diners of a restaurant in Brazil got confused when a group of CrossFit runners jogged by and fearing that they were running away from robbers, dashed after them.



A group of people doing CrossFit ran passed a restaurant pic.twitter.com/7lmpt2zHY7

— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 25, 2022

A CCTV clip of the incident, which took place in the Brazilian state of Recife on Saturday, has now gone viral and has been viewed close to 10 million times. Meanwhile, the management at the Cervejaria Alphaiate bar and restaurant -- where the incident occurred -- called it a simple case of "misunderstanding".

As per a report in news.com.au, customers at the restaurant were spread out across the sidewalk table when a woman and two members of a local CrossFit gym ran past them. The woman turned back the others gesturing them to follow her when suddenly, one of the diners, a woman, appeared to sense danger, grabbed her purse and started to run in the same direction as the CrossFit runners. She was followed by a man she was sharing the table with.

Within seconds, sensing that something is wrong, rest of the diners abandoned their tables and ran away in the same direction. One of them even stumbled out of his chair and fell on the pavement as others ran by. The CCTV footage also shows a waiter at the restaurant who first also looks confused and before taking off after the diners.

According to the publication, the customers were in such a panic that they fled without collecting their belongings.