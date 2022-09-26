English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral video: Brazil diners flee restaurant after CrossFit runners pass by. Here's what happened

    The customers were in such a panic that they fled without collecting their belongings.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 26, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
    Screengrab from the viral video which has close to 10 million views. (Credit: @gunsnrosesgirl3/Twitter)

    Screengrab from the viral video which has close to 10 million views. (Credit: @gunsnrosesgirl3/Twitter)


    Diners of a restaurant in Brazil got confused when a group of CrossFit runners jogged by and fearing that they were running away from robbers, dashed after them.

    A CCTV clip of the incident, which took place in the Brazilian state of Recife on Saturday, has now gone viral and has been viewed close to 10 million times. Meanwhile, the management at the Cervejaria Alphaiate bar and restaurant -- where the incident occurred -- called it a simple case of "misunderstanding".

    As per a report in news.com.au, customers at the restaurant were spread out across the sidewalk table when a woman and two members of a local CrossFit gym ran past them. The woman turned back the others gesturing them to follow her when suddenly, one of the diners, a woman, appeared to sense danger, grabbed her purse and started to run in the same direction as the CrossFit runners. She was followed by a man she was sharing the table with.

    Within seconds, sensing that something is wrong, rest of the diners abandoned their tables and ran away in the same direction. One of them even stumbled out of his chair and fell on the pavement as others ran by. The CCTV footage also shows a waiter at the restaurant who first also looks confused and before taking off after the diners.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the publication, the customers were in such a panic that they fled without collecting their belongings.
    Tags: #Brazil #CrossFit #viral video
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 10:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.