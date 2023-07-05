Video: Giant rock slides down a hill, crushes car in Nagaland

A rockfall crushed a car, killing two in Nagaland on June 4.

Two people were killed and three injured when a huge boulder slid down a hill after a landslide and smashed a car in Nagaland. The tragic accident was captured on the dashboard camera of the vehicle parked right behind the car that was crushed.

The incident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost in Nagaland, according to news agency PTI.

A line of cars was waiting on the Kohima-Dimapur highway on Tuesday afternoon around 5 pm when the boulder slid down the hill and struck the side of a black car, crushing it instantly. It continued rolling and overturned another car waiting besides the black car on the road.



The impact of the accident was such that the three cars that were hit by the rocks turned into a heap of metal.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital, police said. Three other people were injured in the accident and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The cars were coming from the Kohima side during the accident, which was caught on the dash camera of a vehicle behind them. The video has been widely shared online and has been verified by Nagaland police.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the place where the rock fell is known as “pakala pahar” and is known for frequent landslides and rockfalls. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the accident and said the state would continue to pursue with the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the centre its goal of safety infrastructure along highways. “It concerns the life & safety of our citizens. The agency concerned must put the required safety infrastructure in place,” Rio tweeted.

