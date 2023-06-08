US man lands dream acting job after 321 days of 'playing dead' on TikTok

Josh Nalley is now looking for more roles to play as a dead body. (Image: @jack969/Twitter)

A man from Kentucky, US, took a unique approach to gain attention and fulfill his dreams of becoming an actor by pretending to be dead on social media for a staggering 321 days in the hopes of landing an acting role on the popular television show, CSI: Vegas. And he did.

Josh Nalley's odyssey began with a simple yet audacious goal – to post a video of himself pretending to be dead every single day until he secured a role as a dead body on CSI.

As he posed lifelessly for the camera day after day, his determination caught the attention of countless viewers, leading to a surge in popularity. His commitment to the act paid off when producers from CSI: Vegas reached out to him after stumbling upon his videos on TikTok.

Recalling the moment he received the unexpected email from CBS, Nalley said, "At first, I didn't believe it, but they flew me out to California." The opportunity not only allowed him to portray a dead body on the show but also provided a chance encounter with the esteemed director, Mario Van Peebles.

Nalley, who has no prior acting experience, was ecstatic about the experience, stating, "Besides getting cast in the show, I also got to meet him, which was great."

Speaking to the Courier Journal, he explained, "I don't like speaking on camera, but I can lie there and act like I am dead pretty easily."

Over the course of his 321-day venture, he honed his skills and improved his performance. He admitted that in the beginning, viewers could detect his subtle breathing or notice the artificial blood appearing less convincing. However, Nalley refined his portrayal, discarding the use of fake blood and mastering the art of holding his breath convincingly.

Even after his appearance as a dead body on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 6, which aired on November 3, 2022, Josh's appetite for acting roles remained unsatiated.

With a quick return to TikTok, he resumed his character as the "un-alive" individual, expressing his desire for further opportunities in the industry. In his most recent post, accompanied by a video of him feigning death in a woodland setting, Josh wrote, "Day 209 of playing un-alive until I'm cast in another TV show or movie as an un-alive body."

Despite his newfound viral success, Josh has, however, no intentions of leaving his day job managing a restaurant. He continues to shoot videos of him playing dead at different locations with a touch of humour.