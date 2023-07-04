US Independence Day 2023: Fourth of July history, significance and celebration

Independence Day is celebrated with different events and traditions all over United States.

US Independence Day, also known as Fourth of July, is a national holiday in the country that commemorates the declaration of independence in the United States from British rule.

Here's the history, significance and how independence day is celebrated in the US:

US Independence Day 2023- History

On 4 July 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, which declared 13 colonies as a new country- the United States of America-free of British rule. This declaration proved to be a key moment in the American Revolutionary War and led to the birth of the United States of America.

US Independence Day 2023- Significance

Independence Day is a day of great significance for the public in the United States. The day signifies the ideals of liberty, freedom and the quest for happiness upon which the country was built. The day also serves as a reminder about the sacrifices made by those who fought to attain independence.

US Independence Day 2023- Celebration

Independence Day is celebrated with different events and traditions all over United States. Some of the activities include parades, fireworks, picnics, concerts, family gatherings, barbecues and other community activities.

Firework shows are the highlights of the celebration, lighting up the sky in different colours. Several cities in the United States organise parades that include patriotic displays, marching bands and floats.

Also, friends and family gather for outdoor activities and have traditional food like apple pie and hamburgers. Right through the day, the public display their pride in being American and reflect on the values upon which the United States was founded upon.