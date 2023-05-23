US CEO, who spends $2 million a year on age reversal, now using teen son as 'blood boy'

Bryan Johnson, father Richard and son Talmage are all participating in the controversial plasma-swap. (Image: bryan_johnson/Twitter)

California-based entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is a multimillionaire. And when you have that kind of money, there’s almost nothing you cannot have. And the 45-year-old software developer, with all his wealth, has pledged his unwavering dedication to halt his aging process.

He follows a strict routine and spends a staggering $2 million annually on his quest for eternal youth and believes that regular blood transfusions can keep his internal organs functioning youthfully. And now he has enlisted his 17-year-old son, Talmage, as his personal "blood boy" in a controversial practice known as plasma-swapping.

Recently, Johnson, accompanied by his father Richard, aged 70, visited a clinic near Dallas in Texas for a unique tri-generational blood-swapping treatment. Typically, Johnson receives plasma from anonymous donors, carefully selected to ensure they have an ideal body mass index, a healthy lifestyle, and are free of diseases.

However, on this occasion, Talmage provided a litre of his own blood, which was then processed into separate batches of liquid plasma, red and white blood cells, and platelets. After having his own blood drained, Talmage's plasma was fed into Johnson's veins, enhancing the controversial procedure. Johnson’s father Richard goes in last and gets the same procedure.



While the idea of using plasma as an anti-aging technique gained attention when scientists conducted experiments on mice, the human-based data remains limited. When young and old mice were joined together to share a circulatory system, the older rodents exhibited improvements in cognitive function, metabolism, and bone structure, while the younger subjects showed positive effects from frequent blood donation. However, the efficacy of plasma-swapping as a longevity technique for humans remains inconclusive, leading many researchers to view it sceptically.

Charles Brenner, a biochemist at City of Hope National Medical Center in Los Angeles, expressed his reservations about plasma-swapping, stating, "We have not learned enough to suggest this is a viable human treatment for anything. To me, it's gross, evidence-free, and relatively dangerous." The traditional use of blood plasma involves providing it to patients experiencing trauma, burns, shock, severe liver disease, and clotting deficiencies.

Johnson, known for his success in selling his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash in his 30s, has been vocal about his battle against time.

His anti-aging initiative, Project Blueprint, aims to reverse the quantified biological age of each of his 70 organs. Johnson follows an ultra-strict routine that includes a multitude of supplements, rigorous exercise, a low-calorie vegan diet, and even a carefully calculated teeth-brushing regimen. Furthermore, he tracks his sleep patterns by using a machine that also keeps count of his erections through the night.

Despite the sceptics, Johnson claims that his expensive treatments have yielded results, boasting a heart that functions like that of a 37-year-old and skin that resembles that of a 28-year-old. His dedication to longevity has also led him to found Kernel, a company that manufactures brain-measuring helmets priced at $50,000 each. These helmets track brain signals and evaluate the impact of meditation and pharmaceutical interventions on chronic pain.

His main goal is to have his internal organs function like they did in his teens.

On his Blueprint website, Johnson writes that the project was born “after feeling helpless to stop myself from overeating to soothe the pains of life. Despite my successes: raising three kids and selling my business Braintree Venmo for $800 million; when 7pm rolled around, there was nothing I could do to stop myself from engaging in this self-destructive behaviour.”