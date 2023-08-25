Vistara announces direct flights between Delhi and Maldives

Vistara will operate an A320neo aircraft in a three-class configuration on the route

Full-service carrier Vistara said on August 25 it will increase operations in Malé by offering direct daily flights to and from Delhi, starting October 1, 2023.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will operate an A320neo aircraft in a three-class configuration on the route, enhancing connectivity between India and the Republic of Maldives, according to a press release.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "We are thrilled to introduce direct connectivity between Delhi and Malé – our second route to the exquisite beach destination, in addition to Mumbai-Malé. This new route will enable us to provide our customers with enhanced access to one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations while also imparting further momentum to the existing bilateral cooperation between India and the Republic of Maldives. With our state-of-the-art product and intuitively thoughtful services, we are certain that our customers will appreciate the choice of flying India’s best airline on this new route.”

Round-trip fare between Delhi and Maldives

Schedule of flights between Delhi and Maldives

Vistara will welcome all eligible customers who meet the appropriate government bodies' visa/entry criteria in both countries. Vistara highly advises its consumers to thoroughly understand these policies before making reservations.