Last of the summer holidays: 11-day itinerary for London and Scotland with family

A road trip to Scotland is everything it is made out to be. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

The UK has held a certain allure for Indian tourists for generations now. Over 250,000 Indian nationals were granted a visit-visa to the UK between June 2021 and June 2022. And, if airfares from major Indian cities to London are anything to go by this year, that number could easily be surpassed. More often than not, a holiday to London is clubbed with a trip to Scotland.

Summer holidays for state and central board schools as well as IB schools will continue throughout June. This is also spring season in the UK, making it a great time to visit London and Scotland with family.

11-day itinerary for London and Scotland with family

The London leg of the journey is easy enough to plan. With the London Underground, simply known as The Tube, travelling around the city and being fairly hassle-free. Scotland, however, is an entirely different ballgame. You could, of course, take public transport like buses or trains but a road trip to Scotland is everything it is made out to be. No matter what time of year you visit it, Scotland can be incredibly beautiful, so you would do well renting a private car and driving to the Highlands.

Day 1

Arrive in London. No matter what flight you take, you are going to lose a day – either in India (because you’ll take an afternoon flight out) or in the UK (because you’ll need to recover). The best thing to do is to try and take a flight that lands in the second half of the day so you get the evening to unwind from the long journey.

Check into your hotel or homestay. An argument can be made for both, but London homes don’t always have fans making them uncomfortable during the summers. A good hotel also offers free breakfast, so you’re not scrambling for your morning chai like you would at home. The best thing to do is to find a hotel/homestay in central London, so everything is just a stroll or a short subway-ride away. But if you’re on budget, you could look at places to stay in Zone 2 or Zone 3. The area farthest from Central London is Zone 5 and a train ride from the fringes of the city to the city centre can take anywhere between 25 to 45 minutes. This will save you some money. But if you are with family, you would do well staying close to the city. A 45-minute subway ride with a wailing child at the end of a long day of sightseeing will be as unpleasant to you as it would be to your co-passengers.

If you are staying in Central London, drop off your bags and head out to Covent Garden for a meal. Covent Garden is a shopping and entertainment hub that comes alive throughout the daylight hours and sundown, both. Just take in the ambience – you will find buskers, jugglers, and magicians at the piazza every day so just stroll about and, really, just be a tourist here.

Airbnb Experiences hosts multiple walking tours around Covent Garden for a small fee. If you have some time, book one. It will give you some history of the place too.

Day 2

Travel up to Warner Bros Studio for a full-day tour of the Harry Potter sets. You will likely be tired (or if you’re already speaking Bri’ish... knackered) so head back for a quiet meal at a restaurant in or near your hotel and retire for the day. If you aren’t, really, just walk around Central London. London is all about walking and doing nothing, taking in the sights and sounds of a city that we’ve only read about or watched in the movies.

Head down to Oxford Street. This is the mecca of high-street shopping. Even if you don’t like to shop, the place is great to just walk and take in all things you think of when you think of London. Very posh, very cool.

Day 3

Today, you can consider taking the Hop-on Hop-off bus. It might be the most touristy thing you could do, but really the bus is a great way to see London and tick off all the landmarks in one fell swoop. Alternatively, you could book a walking tour that gives you the opportunity to explore the city on foot - Airbnb offers a couple of them.

This is the day you will see the sights you’ve always seen in the movies – St Paul's Cathedral, Tower Bridge, Bank of England, River Thames, Royal Exchange, London Bridge, The Shard, Tower of London, Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, Westminster Abbey, Parliament Square, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament, The Shard, Tower Bridge, and Borough Market.

The walks account for lunch time (self-paid). Typically, they stop at Borough Market, which is totally worth it. Look out for areas you like and just go back there at the end of the walk and spend some time around there.

Day 4

Set aside the day for museum(s). London is definitely a city for it. If your child hasn’t seen a museum in India, this would be a great way to introduce them to one. If they have and were disappointed, know that the museum experience in London is vastly different from the one you would’ve had in India.

The British Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Museum of Natural History are some of the more prominent ones here and audio guides are a great way to tour through them. However, you would be remiss if you didn’t look for curated tours on Airbnb.

If you aren’t into museums, consider any of the many walking tours available just a Google search away. Camden is a great place to explore. Shoreditch with its street art is yet another great option. You could also set aside this day for shopping.

Day 5

Spend the day today exploring the markets of Notting Hill, the neighbourhood made famous by the eponymous movie. The Portobello Market comes alive on the weekends. Visit here on Saturday.

There are several walks that take you through the neighbourhood that is home to movie stars and footballers. Some of these walks really bring alive the story of Notting Hill from a shady suburb to a hip neighbourhood. Most walks end at The Blue Door from the Hugh Grant - Julia Roberts movie.

Today, you can head up to West End for a musical. The Lion King is always a great idea when you have a child travelling with you. As is Matilda.

London (Photo by Dominika Gregušová via Pexels)

Day 6

Today, you drive up to Edinburgh. As you leave London and travel up to the Highlands, you will also see that the weather gets cooler, and the people get warmer. Edinburgh is perhaps one of the most beautiful Scottish towns and it’s worthwhile spending a couple of days here. You will arrive into Edinburgh in the second half of the day. Just as you did when you arrived in London; take it easy today and spend the evening in the city centre.

Scott Monument in Edinburgh (Photo by David Rico via Pexels)

Day 7

You can start your day exploring the Edinburgh Castle, which should take up the first half. Look for walking tours. Walking tours – free or otherwise – are a great way to explore most European cities. The guides are knowledgeable and often great storytellers. Some of them do it full-time others over the weekend. Still others are students. But they are all locals who are passionate about their city and proud of their neighbourhood and it comes through in their tales.

After Edinburgh Castle, head over to Scotch Whisky Experience, because why wouldn’t you. Spend the afternoon walking down the Royal Mile, explore St Giles' Cathedral and end your day at Cadenhead's Whisky, Edinburgh's oldest independent whisky bottler.

Day 8

You could start your day at the National Museum of Scotland and head down to Scottish National Gallery. Or ditch both and head to Royal Yacht Britannia. This was the ship that was inaugurated by the late Queen Elizabeth and was her home at sea. As we learnt from The Crown, the ship got too expensive to maintain and was hence decommissioned. Today it is a museum and offers a peek into the lives of the royals.

You could also spend the day taking a Harry Potter Tour that covers most of the Old Town, including The Elephant House where Rowling is said to have had her inspiration for the books.

Alternatively, leave for Inverness early in the morning by car. Stopping by at Stirling Castle, Glencoe, Glenfinnan Viaduct (of Harry Potter fame) and arrive in Inverness by nightfall.

Day 9

If you spend the night in Edinburgh, leave early and arrive in Inverness, home to Nessy, the creature of Loch Ness. You could do the touristy things in Inverness like visiting museums and cathedrals or simply take a boat ride in the loch and take in the beauty of Scotland.

Day 10

Leave for London. You will spend a greater part of the day driving down. This will be your last drive in the country before you head out, so make the most of it. Take pit stops and detours. Stop by cafes and bars. Just take in the wonder that is Scotland. You will arrive in London well past sundown, so rest up. You would have earned it.

Day 11

Look for an evening flight so you can spend the morning shopping at Sainsbury or M&S Food for groceries (trust us, you won’t regret it). Fly out and return home.