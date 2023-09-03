Boats, baths, and beyond: Geneva in the summer is both for business and leisure

The iconic Allée des Drapeaux or Alley of Flags in Geneva is a striking path lined with nearly 200 flags of the UN Member States. (Photo by Xabi Oregi via Pexels)

What springs to mind when you think of Geneva? The European headquarters of the UN. Luxury watchmaking. Major financial institutions. The Swiss city on the southern bank of Lac Léman is best known as a centre of diplomacy and banking, and isn’t usually on the itinerary for many Indian holidaymakers heading to Switzerland. Instead, as a hub of financial institutions and international organizations like the Red Cross, the city sees a steady stream of business travellers.

Home to 180 nationalities, many of whom work at these international organizations, plus a transient crowd visiting for business, Geneva is a truly international city where different cultures come together in the French-speaking part of Switzerland.

In summer, the city pulsates with life: waterfronts come alive with outdoor dining and public events, the waters are full of people cooling off, and flowers are in bloom everywhere. In this warm season that extends well into September, business trips can be livened up with summertime activities that showcase the best of the city’s culture. Even leisure travellers will find plenty to enjoy in this lively, multi-cultural city: a relaxed outdoors lifestyle and a rich history and culture.

Broken Chair (1977) by Daniel Berset at Place des Nations, Geneva (Photo by Ank Kumar via Wikimedia Commons)

United Nations Tours

Interested in how the UN works? Guided tours are a great place to begin. The Palais des Nations houses offices of the European headquarters of the UN in a grand 20th-century art deco building located in Geneva’s Ariana Park. After its headquarters in New York, this is the second largest UN centre in the world. Leading up to the building is the iconic Allée des Drapeaux or Alley of Flags – a striking path lined with nearly 200 flags of the UN Member States. The iconic Broken Chair sculpture stands before the pathway. The striking piece was created by sculptor Daniel Berset in 1977. Made out of five-and-a-half tonnes of Douglas wood, the towering chair stands on three legs, highlighting the importance of the campaign against landmines. On an hour-long guided tour, you’ll learn about the organization’s development goals, tour the library and museum, and see how a UN conference works.

Waterfront Living

Lac Léman is also known as Lake Geneva, and Geneva sits on its southern tip. The city’s most iconic sight is the Jet d’Eau – a 140m high fountain in the lake, spewing 500 litres of water every second. Geneva is also dissected by two major rivers: the Rhone and the Arve, both of which rise in the Alps that surround Geneva. For the diverse communities that call Geneva home, water is a way of life in summer. The city doesn’t just live by the lake, it lives with it – swimming in Lake Geneva right in the city centre, sun-bathing on man-made urban beaches along its shores, and jet-skiing or cruising along its waters.

Geneva Lake (Photo by Malavika Bhattacharya)

The city’s water bodies are public playgrounds, and here’s how visitors can make the most of their summer visit.

Swimming in the City

Of the string of beaches along the lakefront, the Plage des Eaux-Vives is the city’s newest urban beach. A 400-metre stretch of sand and pebbles with a view of the Jet d’Eau, you’ll find locals swimming here even on a weekday afternoon. There are grassy patches to stretch out on, and a breezy restaurant set right on the water. One of the best views of the iconic fountain is from the Restaurant de la Plage. The airy open space set right on the lake offers water views from every table, plus a menu of local, seasonal produce with plenty of lake fish.

Bains des Paquis is a public bath and recreational zone on the lake, right in the city centre. Every morning before work, the place is abuzz with people swimming in the lake, doing yoga on the promenades, or having their breakfast on the urban beach. The more adventurous head to the psychobloc – a unique climbing wall set in the water. The historic city baths first came up in the 1800s and were built of wood, but now feature a modern, accessible design. The 500-m beach is open all summer from May through September and it’s a lovely place to start your day and take in the lively city vibe.

Waterfront Dining

If swimming in the lake is not for you, there are a plethora of laid-back waterfront dining options that offer grand views and a slice of the relaxed summer feel. At the foot of the Brunswick Monument is a long, ground-level fountain where people gather after work to dip their feet and have a drink. The grand neo-Gothic Brunswick Monument is a mausoleum to Duke Charles II of Brunswick who left his entire fortune to the city of Geneva in exchange for a monument that occupied a prominent position in the city. Now, the opulent structure overlooks city icons like the Jet d’Eau and Lake Geneva, plus offers views of the Mont Blanc. The Cottage Café is set in the gardens surrounding this monument, where you can join the locals for an aperol spritz and a snack with your feet in the water – truly reminiscent of a summer picnic.

Brunswick Monument (Photo by Malavika Bhattacharya)

Yacht Tours

Nothing spells summer like sundowners at sunset, watching life unfold on the lake. Taking a boat out on Lake Geneva is a fabulous way to enjoy the cool breeze, city views, and let your hair down. Operators like Geneva Boats offer options of renting a boat or a yacht with a skipper, or lake cruises that sail out and show you the sights. The lake is abuzz with life: sail boats cruising by, people jet skiing and wake boarding and generally enjoying summer evenings out on the water. Boats can take you across to the canton of Anières on the lakefront, filled with sprawling luxury homes, where the Floris restaurant offers a beautiful terrace with lake views. Watch the sky turn purple as the sun descends into Lac Léman – a fitting end to cap off your Geneva holiday.