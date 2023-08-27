5 beautiful border villages of Kashmir you must visit

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has not just left guns and cannons silent but also attracted tourists to visit the breathtaking places located on the border.

On midnight of February 24, 2021 when the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nuclear armed nations agreed for the ceasefire along the LoC the tourism activity started picking up rapidly.

Since the summer of 2021, people living along the border jubilantly host tourists for the first time after the gap of almost three decades. In the last three years, the peace on the border has drawn both international and domestic tourists to these scenic villages, which were earlier out-of-bounds.

In these villages, formerly no-go zones, the tourists go for night camping, bonfires, trekking, rafting and fishing. For example, the official figures reveal that this year so far Kashmir's frontier district, Kupwara alone recorded about 1.40 lakh tourists.

On August 2, Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha that in 2022, around 1.88 crore tourists came to Jammu & Kashmir compared to 1.13 crore in 2021 and 1.10 crore tourists in the first half of 2023, including 16,423 foreign tourists.

After seeing the rousing response of tourists towards some of the virgin locations on the border, the government of India brought Keran, Machil, Tangdhar, Teetwal, Tulail, Gurez, Bangus Valley, Uri and other places on the tourism map. Due to lack of hotels and restaurants, the villagers have initiated homestay facilities for tourists. A senior official says that around 76 homestay facilities are registered with the tourism department, providing both accommodation and food to tourists.

Most of the homestays have underground bunkers in them because of the routine exchange of gunfire and shelling between the armies of India and Pakistan.

The people living on the border have been bearing the repercussions of residing in the fragile region that has continuously seen trauma and terror in the seven decades of conflict. But now while experiencing an impressive footfall of international and domestic tourists, the villagers are able to earn money through border tourism.

Here are five beautiful border villages of the Kashmir Valley that you must visit:

Keran

Keran valley, Kashmir. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Nestled along the banks of the cold-water stream of Neelum river that divides the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Keran is located in the laps of high mountains in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. For decades, around 25,000 people living in the beautiful Valley spent their lives fearing bullets and shelling along the volatile border. However, the February 2021 ceasefire pact changed the situation and Keran has opened its doors to both local as well as non-local tourists.

The Neelum river flowing through Keran is known as Kishanganga river from the Indian side of the border and from the Pakistan side it is called Neelum river. Located at an altitude of 5,500 ft, Keran is 160 km away from Srinagar and offers wide meadows, gushing streams, lively forests and clear views of the other side of the border.

On the banks of the magnificent river people from both countries wave hands at each other and take selfies to discover this hidden spot located at the LoC.

Before Partition, Keran was the biggest tehsil of Muzaffarabad in what is now Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While reaching the Keran village, one has to pass through mind-blowing Firkiyan Gali, at an altitude of 9,634 ft.

Keran is surrounded by lush green forests, walnut trees, meadows, streams and wooden houses.

People can also get to see the adjoining picturesque border areas, including Machil, Tangdhar and Teetwal.

Visitors also go to the historic temple at Teetwal which was virtually inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah in March this year. Ruins of Sharda university believed to have been established in the early 1st century during the Kushan Empire is also located in Teetwal.

Apart from a few government owned rest houses, tourists can enjoy home stay facilities while most of the people pitch camping tents. Keran and adjoining hamlets are perfect spots for adventure seekers as people can enjoy trekking, hiking, fishing and rafting.

The folk performances showcase the rich cultural heritage and enthral visitors in Keran. Due to lack of mobile connectivity in many areas the tourists coming from busy and noisy environments can enjoy the calm and serene days in the lap of nature.

Anyone wishing to visit the border areas of Karnah, Keran Tangdhar, and Machill can access the portal at epass.kupwara.co.in

Bangus Valley

Bangus valley, Kashmir.

Decked in snow-laden mountains near Line of Control (LOC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Bangus Valley offers amazing landscape of jaw-dropping meadows, ethereal pastures, majestic pine trees, and gushing water streams mirroring sky.

The valley also consists of a number of small streams — Roshan Kul, Tiliwan Kul and Douda Kul being fed by the waters of the Qazinag and Satkulnag springs.

The calm, quiet and serene environment in the valley attracts people who want to unwind the hustle and bustle of city life. Situated around 130 km from Srinagar Bangus hosts scores of people who trek through the beautiful meadows and hills and spend days exploring its beauty, fauna and flora, which includes rare Himalayan herbs and medicinal plants.

With Bangus becoming a top tourist attraction in Kashmir more than 12 home-stay rooms are available to facilitate visitors. The Valley is placed at a strategically important place in the lap of higher ranges of the Shamsbari mountains close to the LoC.

After significant improvement along the LoC, authorities have allowed the movement of locals and tourists to many virgin destinations including Bangus.

The Valley where Asia’s biggest golf course can be created on green meadows is divided into two parts – Bod Bangus (Big Bangus) and Lokut Bangus (Small Bangus). During winters Bangus transforms into a winter wonderland, with the entire landscape covered in thick blanket of snow, creating mesmerising views.

Tulail

Wooden houses in Tulail valley, Kashmir. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Situated in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir the picturesque Tulail Valley is nestled between the snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas. The Valley located at an elevation of 8,000 feet above sea level is situated close to the LoC.

The valley surrounded by gigantic mountains and dense forests has emerged as a famous tourist destination mainly after the 2021 ceasefire pact.

The Valley is home to several mountain streams, cascading waterfalls, and lush green meadows. Visitors also get to see a variety of flora and fauna, including several rare and endangered species in Tulail. For example, during the G20 summit in Kashmir, in May this year, organic rajma (kidney beans) from Tulail Valley were showcased before foreign delegates attending the summit.

In Tulail, tourists can also do trout fishing besides trekking with incredible background views of Gangabal Lake and Harmukh Peak.

Those who want to spend the night in Tulail can stay in tents, guesthouses, homestays, and camping facilities. The best time to visit the picturesque valley begins from mid-May to September.

Gurez

Gurez valley, Kashmir.(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

According to British author and settlement commissioner for J&K Sir Walter Lawrence, Gurez Valley is one of the most beautiful scenes in all of Kashmir. In 1895, Lawrence had predicted that Gurez would soon become one of Kashmir’s most popular Himalayan tourist destinations. However, Gurez during the last three decades has been subjected to cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan. But now with peace on borders it is becoming one of Kashmir's most sought-after tourist spots.

Surrounded by lush meadows, alpine forests, the gushing clear water of Kishanganga, and amazing trekking routes, Gurez has everything that can make anyone fall in love with this place.

The high and beautiful Habba Khatoon mountain welcomes one to the valley of Gurez. Gurez, about 123 km from Srinagar and 86 km from Bandipora, was the ancient Silk Route of Kashmir which connected the Valley with Gilgit, before continuing further to Kashgar.

Some other places to visit in the Gurez include Habba Khatoon Peak, Habba Khatoon Waterfall ,Gurez Fort and Khandiyal Top. During winters, Gurez becomes even more eye-catching and amazing. A thick blanket of snow, gushing streams, snow-capped mountains, white-coated gigantic trees, white meadows make the valley look no less than Switzerland.

For the past many years snow Cricket has been played in Gurez as a part of adventure or winter sports. Tourists in Gurez also get to see black cumin (kala jeera), well-known for its aroma, herbal properties and medicinal value cultivated in the picturesque Valley.

Uri

Uri, Kashmir. (Photo: RootStock)

In 2019, when the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike was released the border town got the prominence across the world. Located on the left bank of the Jhelum River, about 10 km east of the Line of Control with Pakistan Uri town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is blessed with breathtaking landscape and mountainous terrain.

After the February 2021 truce, the tourist footfall has tremendously increased with tourists visiting Uri for night camping and trekking. For example, during the past two months, 16,000 tourists from different states of the country visited Uri.

At Kaman Post, (Kaman Setu), also known as the Bridge of Peace, the billboards have been put up showing the history of the region since 1947 and pictures of army soldiers killed in action in various wars and routine cross-LoC shelling.

A new cafe has also been opened near the Kaman Aman Setu, a bridge that connects India to Pakistan and was opened for the historic cross-LoC Karawan-e-Aman bus service in 2005.

This bridge which connected the divided families from both the countries had become a symbol of peace.

In Uri, about 70 km from Srinagar and only 59 km away from Muzaffarabad in PoK, Indian Army, according to locals, facilitate tourists to spend nights in homestays and guest houses.