Tourism Ministry quashes rumours of hotels, restaurants being shut till October 15

Quashing rumours, the Tourism Ministry on April 22 clarified that the news of hotels and restaurants remaining shut till October 15 is fake.

A fake message was being circulated across platforms claiming that the government has announced the closure of restaurants and hotels till October 15. This left several people who work in the hospitality industry worried as it is already among the sectors that have been worst hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

No letter has been issued by @tourismgoi on closing of hotels/restaurants till 15th Oct 2020 amidst #CoronaOutbreak.

It's a request to all to ignore such messages and only believe the official communication. https://t.co/MjDTVwaX9i

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2020

However, to dispel all such rumours and allaying the concerns of those who work in that sector, the tourism ministry issued a formal clarification which read: “No such letter has been issued by Ministry of Tourism.”

In the official notification, the government further requested people to not “believe such fake news”.

Meanwhile, the matter is investigated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police and any person found circulating the message or spreading any other fake news would be booked and punished. Police action initiated against such people may include initiation of criminal proceedings, the government circular mentioned.