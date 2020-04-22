App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tourism Ministry quashes rumours of hotels, restaurants being shut till October 15

A fake message was being circulated across platforms claiming that the government has announced the closure of restaurants and hotels till October 15.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Quashing rumours, the Tourism Ministry on April 22 clarified that the news of hotels and restaurants remaining shut till October 15 is fake.

A fake message was being circulated across platforms claiming that the government has announced the closure of restaurants and hotels till October 15. This left several people who work in the hospitality industry worried as it is already among the sectors that have been worst hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
However, to dispel all such rumours and allaying the concerns of those who work in that sector, the tourism ministry issued a formal clarification which read: “No such letter has been issued by Ministry of Tourism.”

In the official notification, the government further requested people to not “believe such fake news”.

related news

Domestic air travel down 70%, recovery likely to be slow: IATA

Meanwhile, the matter is investigated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police and any person found circulating the message or spreading any other fake news would be booked and punished. Police action initiated against such people may include initiation of criminal proceedings, the government circular mentioned.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #fake news #Indian Tourism industry #Tourism Ministry

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.