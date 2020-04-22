Tourism Ministry quashes rumours of hotels, restaurants being shut till October 15

A fake message was being circulated across platforms claiming that the government has announced the closure of restaurants and hotels till October 15.
Quashing rumours, the Tourism Ministry on April 22 clarified that the news of hotels and restaurants remaining shut till October 15 is fake.
A fake message was being circulated across platforms claiming that the government has announced the closure of restaurants and hotels till October 15. This left several people who work in the hospitality industry worried as it is already among the sectors that have been worst hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
For live updates on coronavirus, click here
No letter has been issued by @tourismgoi on closing of hotels/restaurants till 15th Oct 2020 amidst #CoronaOutbreak.
It's a request to all to ignore such messages and only believe the official communication. https://t.co/MjDTVwaX9i
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2020
In the official notification, the government further requested people to not “believe such fake news”.
Domestic air travel down 70%, recovery likely to be slow: IATA
Meanwhile, the matter is investigated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police and any person found circulating the message or spreading any other fake news would be booked and punished. Police action initiated against such people may include initiation of criminal proceedings, the government circular mentioned.To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!