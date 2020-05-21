Domestic flights resume from May 25 | Fliers won't get a boarding pass if they don't officially declare these things

Opening the air space, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on May 21 that domestic air travel services will resume in India from May 25, 2020, albeit with multiple restrictions in place.

The letter undersigned by Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that the air space will be opened for domestic travel after two months with several safeguards in place to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

As for passengers, those who are more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, such as pregnant women, elderly persons, patients suffering from other severe health issues, have been advised against travelling.

The rest will also have to follow certain mandatory measures that have been listed by the Government of India, failing which they would not be handed their boarding passes.

To begin with, only persons with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport.

The baggage tag or baggage identification number should also be downloaded by the passengers themselves.

Passengers will have to update their Aarogya Setu App status to declare they are free of any COVID-19 symptom.

Those whose app status will be “red”, will not be allowed to fly.

Wearing protective gears such as face masks would be mandatory through the entire journey.

>>Besides, all passengers will have to report at least two hours before the departure time.

>>Use of authorised taxis as per norms specified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and digital payments have also been mandated to avoid any risk of spreading or contracting the disease.

>>Passengers who reside in containment zones or are under 14-day quarantine will not be allowed to travel.

>>Those who have tested COVID-19 positive or show symptoms such as cough and fever will also not be allowed to board the flight.

Passengers will have to declare that:

I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone.

I/we am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/ any respiratory distress

I/we am/ are not under quarantine.

If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms I shall contact the concerned health authorities immediately

I/ we have not tested COVID-19 positive in the last two months

I/ we am/are eligible to travel as per the extant norms.

I/we will make my/our mobile numbers/contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.

I/we understand that if I/we undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, l/we would be liable to penal action

I/we undertake to adhere to the health protocol prescribed by the destination State / UT.

Any passenger failing to declare the above will not be handed a boarding pass.

