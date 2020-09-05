Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to get live passenger tracker

A tech-enabled queue management system has been rolled out at the Kempegowda International Airport. This will help reduce the amount of time spent waiting, enhance operational efficacy, and lead to better management of passenger flow during peak hours.

Apart from this, the Xovis PTS, which is a state-of-the-art passenger flow management system, will also display live waiting time on the screens at processing points, leading to lowered levels of stress for passengers, Deccan Herald reported.

The Xovis's 3D sensors will help detect passenger flow coordinates at departure gates, check-in, immigration, security hold areas of both domestic and international flights as well as visa sections.

The ceiling-mounted 3D sensors captures co-ordinates and computes passenger flow information. The accompanying software visualises the data on a real-time dashboard, the report said.

Xovis, a Swiss company manufactures and distributes 3D sensors and software solutions for people flow measurement. It currently employs 100 people located in Switzerland, the US, and China.