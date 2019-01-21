Top 5 best games released in 2018

2018 was one of the best years for gamers, so far as new game launches are concerned. From series' reboots to new segment-defining releases, 2018 witnessed release of different genres of video games which appealed to gamers worldwide.

Here's our list of top five games launched in 2018:-

Sticking to the Playstation exclusivity since the beginning, the God of War series saw a refreshing reboot, with series protagonist Kratos retaking centre-stage; albeit with his little son. Abandoning the chain-whipping, blade throwing action of the past, Kratos adapts a more ‘hands-on’ approach, with weapons like spears, axes and mullets. The story too deviates from the usual Greek onslaught to Norse mythology.

A much-awaited sequel to Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption, this game further raises the already high benchmark of open-world zombie shooting adventure. Though criticised a little for its relatively uninteresting plot, Red Dead Redemption 2 gathered much appreciation regarding gameplay, object interaction and overall premise.

Historical stabbing simulator Assassin’s Creed Odyssey serves as the 11th major instalment in the series and takes players through an epic journey across ancient Rome. What follows next is a saga of fights, assassinations and historical upheaval, as Ubisoft recreates one of history’s most iconic empires, the Roman Empire.

Stylised as Marvel’s Spider-Man or just Spider-Man, Insomniac Games rebooted the series based on one of the world’s most loved hero, Spider-Man. Starting afresh, Spider-Man redefines the relationship of Peter Parker with his surroundings, both as a journalist and as a crime-fighting superhero. With top-of-the-line fighting mechanics and a whole new open-world environment to roam in, Spider-Man puts the player perfectly in the shoes of his friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man avatar.

Another of Ubisoft’s releases in 2018, Far Cry 5 is the most recent entry in the hack-n-slash survival series, Far Cry. Set against a backdrop of a fictional hope county, Ubisoft takes the players through the gripping narrative of the action-adventure first-person shooter.