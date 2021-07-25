MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Andy Murray withdraws from singles at Games due to injury

Andy Murray will continue to compete in Tokyo Olympics' men's doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury

Reuters
July 25, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray of Britain during training (REUTERS/Mike Segar)



Britain's Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles competition ahead of his first round match at the Olympic Games due to a right quad strain, according to a statement from Tokyo 2020.

He will continue to compete in the men's doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury, Team GB said in a separate statement.
Reuters
Tags: #Andy Murray #Sports #Tennis #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #world
first published: Jul 25, 2021 09:32 am

