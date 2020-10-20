This 68-year-old woman is cycling her way to Vaishno Devi from Maharashtra

The woman, who has been identified as Rekha Devbhankar, set out from her home in Khamgaon months ago. As per local media reports, the 68-year old left home on July 24 and crossed Madhya Pradesh this week.
A 68-year-old Maharashtrian woman was filmed by a Twitter user while she was on her way to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir from Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. The woman is reportedly travelling alone on her bicycle and hopes to cover 2,200 km to reach the temple, proving once again that age is just a number.
A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power #MatruShaktipic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg
— Ratan Sharda
The woman, who has been identified as Rekha Devbhankar, set out from her home in Khamgaon months ago. As per local media reports, the 68-year old left home on July 24 and crossed Madhya Pradesh this week. She makes pit stops when it gets dark and covers about 40 kms daily by cycling till the sun goes down.In the video that has now gone viral on social media, she can be seen riding her cycle on her way to Vaishno Devi. Twitter users have been in awe of her determination and courage, while some have even praised how devout she is.
Incredible I hope she completes the journey safely. Its hard to find the strength, courage and faith like her these days. We all have a lot to learn from our elders.
Jai mata di.
— Rishabh Sharma (@rishabsharma131) October 19, 2020
Someone give her a lift and support in her journey. Jai Mata Di— Balaji Laxman Subramanian (@LaxmanShriram78) October 19, 2020
related news
Reaching the destination by cycling is her ultimate resolve we should support her through another means.... Like taking care of her fooding, night shelter n keeping track of her till she reach Vishnodevi.
— Gobin Chettri (@gobinchetry87) October 19, 2020
#JaiMataDi #JaiVidarbha @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4MP @BJP4Gujarat @BJP4UP @BJP4UK @BJP4Himachal @BJP4Punjab @BJP4JnK
Kindly feed her on her way as she is our mother.
Pls send at least one of your representatives on the way to tk care of her basic daily needs.
Thank you!— Rajeswar Sinh (@VikiLeax) October 19, 2020