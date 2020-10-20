172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|this-68-year-old-woman-is-cycling-her-way-to-vaishno-devi-from-maharashtra-5988771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This 68-year-old woman is cycling her way to Vaishno Devi from Maharashtra

The woman, who has been identified as Rekha Devbhankar, set out from her home in Khamgaon months ago. As per local media reports, the 68-year old left home on July 24 and crossed Madhya Pradesh this week.

Moneycontrol News

A 68-year-old Maharashtrian woman was filmed by a Twitter user while she was on her way to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir from Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. The woman is reportedly travelling alone on her bicycle and hopes to cover 2,200 km to reach the temple, proving once again that age is just a number.

The woman, who has been identified as Rekha Devbhankar, set out from her home in Khamgaon months ago. As per local media reports, the 68-year old left home on July 24 and crossed Madhya Pradesh this week. She makes pit stops when it gets dark and covers about 40 kms daily by cycling till the sun goes down.

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, she can be seen riding her cycle on her way to Vaishno Devi. Twitter users have been in awe of her determination and courage, while some have even praised how devout she is.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Maharashtra #senior citizen #Vaishno Devi #viral video

