What’s the update on Tesla’s India launch? Elon Musk responds

Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors has request the Indian government to lower import duties on electric vehicles.

Elon Musk, the chief executive officer (CEO) of vehicle manufacturer Tesla, said on Wednesday that the company is still working through “a lot of challenges” to launch its cars in India.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user asking for an update on the launch.



Still working through a lot of challenges with the government

“Any further update as to when Tesla will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!” the Twitter user said, sharing a photo of a Tesla model.

Musk said in response: “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.”

In August, the electric vehicles giant had received approval for four models from India’s testing agencies.

The approval did not signify an immediate launch. Tesla has sought lowering of import duties in India. The company is hoping put lower price tags on its cars, which is otherwise not possible because of high import duties.

A month after the approval, Tesla had taken the request for lowering import taxes to the Prime Minister’s Office, according to Reuters.

Local players have opposed Tesla’s request for slashing of duties, arguing that the move would hurt investments in domestic manufacturing, the news agency reported.

In India, 100% import duty is imposed on electric vehicles that cost more than $40,000 and 60% on vehicles costing $40,000 or less. Because of the duties, Tesla cars could prove too expensive for Indian buyers.