App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telegram gains 3 million new users within 24 hours amidst Facebook outage

Uptil 2018, Telegram had an active user base of 200 million monthly active users.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Social media giant Facebook was down for almost 20 hours in some countries. Even Instagram and WhatsApp faced server issues due to which users across the world could not post or share media content. This outage, however, turned out to be a boon for Telegram, a UK-based messaging application. 

Uptil 2018, Telegram had an active user base of 200 million monthly active users. After Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp services went down, over 3 million people switched to Telegram in less than 24 hours.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said, “I see 3 million new users signed up for Telegram within the last 24 hours. Good. We have true privacy and unlimited space for everyone.” He made the announcement on his personal Telegram channel. Durov did not reveal the reason behind a sudden surge in the user base, but it is said to be due to Facebook family apps going down on Wednesday night. 

Although Telegram offers the same services like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, its business model to generate revenue is quite different. The encrypted messaging app does not have ads and runs on user donations. Facebook apps, on the other hand, collect user data which are used to target ads.  

related news

Telegram has always stated that the app never compromises on user privacy. The app has been competing with WhatsApp and Messenger, which have over five times more monthly active users compared to the UK-based messaging app.

Telegram provides features like sharing unlimited file-size, end-to-end encryption, secret chats, chatbots, night mode, etc. Telegram introduced end-to-end encryption in 2013, three years before WhatsApp. It even has dark mode which WhatsApp is said to be releasing soon in its upcoming updates. 
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram #messaging app #Social Media websites #Technology #Telegram #trends #WhatsApp

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BookMyShow Overcharging Customers in the Name of 'Internet Handling Fe ...

Prakash Ambedkar Announces List of 37 Lok Sabha Candidates in Blow to ...

SC Agrees to Hear Plea of TTV Dhinakaran on Common 'Pressure Cooker' S ...

Yet Another Bridge Collapse In Mumbai. Cyrus Finds Outs Who Is To Blam ...

CPI(M)-led Left Front Releases List of 25 Candidates for LS Polls in W ...

Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, ...

Super Cup Match Called Off After Minerva Fail to Turn Up

Elections 2019: History Says Advantage BJP When Uttar Pradesh Votes Fr ...

GATE 2019 Results Declared @gate.iitm.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...

Has Nushrat Bharucha signed the dotted line for a Salman Khan produced ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.