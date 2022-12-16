Pune man orders burgers for Rs 71,000 on Swiggy for his entire team

A Swiggy customer spent Rs 71,229 on burgers in a single order this year (Representative Image)

Swiggy’s biggest order of 2022 came from Bengaluru, where a customer ordered food worth Rs 75,378 on the festival of Diwali. Meanwhile in Pune, a man ordered burgers and fries worth a whopping Rs 71,229 for his entire team. His order was the second-biggest for the food delivery platform this year.

These facts were revealed in Swiggy’s annual trends report ‘HOW INDIA SWIGGY’D 2022’ which was released Thursday.

Swiggy said that biryani continued to be the most-ordered dish for the seventh consecutive year. Indians ordered 137 biryanis per minute in 2022. Italian pasta dish ravioli and Korean bibimbap also emerged as popular choices as more and more Indians explored global cuisines.

After chicken biryani, the most-ordered dishes on Swiggy were masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, butter naan, veg fried rice, veg biryani and tandoori chicken.

In terms of international dishes, pasta, pizza, Mexican bowl, spicy ramen and sushi topped the list.

“The top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy are samosa, popcorn, pav bhaji, French fries, garlic breadsticks, hot wings, taco, classic stuffed garlic bread, and mingles bucket,” said Swiggy in the seventh edition of its annual report.

Sweet tooth

When it came to ordering sweet dishes, Indians displayed a clear preference for desi and chocolate-based desserts.

Gulab jamun and rasmalai were the two most-ordered desserts on Swiggy in 2022, followed by choco lava cake. Gulab jamun was ordered 27 lakh times this year, while rasmalai and choco lava cake received 16 lakh and 10 lakh orders respectively.

The most-ordered desserts on Swiggy were gulab jamun, rasmalai, choco lava cake, rasgulla, chocochips ice cream, Alphonso mango ice cream, kaju katli, tender coconut Ice Cream, death by chocolate, and hot chocolate fudge