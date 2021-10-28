Actor Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai

Rajinikanth (File image)

Actor Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for a routine medical examination on October 28.

"It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told news agency PTI. His condition is said to be stable, according to news agency IANS.

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

While receiving the award, Rajinikanth dedicated it to his Guru, mentor K Balachander and his long-time friend Rajbahadur.

“I am extremely happy to receive this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My thanks to the honourable central government. I dedicate this award to my mentor, my guru K Balachander. This moment, I remember him with great gratitude, and my brother Satyanrayan Gaikwad who’s like my father who brought me up by teaching me great values, and spirituality," he said.