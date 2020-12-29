MARKET NEWS

Veteran actor Rajinikanth announces that he will not launch a political party

“I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by God,” the actor said in a statement issued on his official twitter account.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 12:49 PM IST

Rajnikanth on December 29 has announced that he will not launch a political party and he will not enter electoral politics.

The actor's announcement comes two days after he was discharged from the hospital after suffering from severe hypertension and exhaustion.

"I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party. I will serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics," says the actor.

The doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest for a week and maintain limited physician activity. He is told to avoid stress and abstain from undertaking activities that would put him at risk of contracting COVID-19.

He also added that his inability to venture out and campaign during the pandemic is the reason.

“It is impossible to secure an uprising in politics and a big victory by solely depending on news media and social media for campaign after I start the political party. Those who have experience in politics will not deny this fact. I will have to go to the people for campaigning and meet thousands and lakhs of people. Even in a group of 120 people (crew of Annatthe), there was a coronavirus infection and I had to stay under doctors’ watch for three days.

"Now this coronavirus has changed its form and is spreading as a variant strain. Even if the vaccine comes, if something happens to my health since I take immunosuppressants, then people who have trusted me and joined me will have to face several difficulties mentally and financially."


"Just because people will question me after I gave my word on my entry into politics, I don’t prefer to sacrifice my allies and friends. Forgive me because this decision will cause disappointment to those in Rajini Makkal Mandram and those who expected that I will enter politics.,” the actor said in his three-page statement.


Rajinikanth had announced three years ago that he would be making an entry into politics. Earlier, the actor had been advised by his doctors not to enter politics. He had said last month that he will make the much-talked about political plunge at the right time. The actor had a kidney transplant in 2016.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections are scheduled to take place during April-May 2021. The state has seen three actors rise to the chief minister’s post in the past. Rajinikanth’s decision had been a matter of speculation for decades.

In 2019, both Rajinikanth and another superstar-turned-politician Kamal Hassan - who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam - had expressed their willingness to contest together, if needed, for the welfare of the state.
#India #Politics #Rajnikanth #Tami Nadu
first published: Dec 29, 2020 12:49 pm

