Rajinikanth hospitalised due to severe blood pressure fluctuations

Actor Rajinikanth (file image)

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad on December 25 after he experienced severe fluctuations in blood pressure.

The hospital said the actor is not showing symptoms of COVID-19 and is hemodynamically stable.

Rajinikanth tested negative for COVID-19 on December 22, and had isolated himself after a people on a film set he was shooting at in Hyderabad tested positive, Apollo Hospital added.

"Mr.Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for COVID-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely," the hospital said in the statement.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the hospital said.

Rajinikanth was shooting for Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when four crew members tested positive a few days ago.

The actor had earlier in December announced his entry into politics, stating that he will launch a political party in January.