Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold: 'Father broke down'

Sundar Pichai’s parents have sold their family home in Chennai where the Google CEO grew up, The Hindu reported. His father sold the piece of land, located in the city’s Ashok Nagar neighbourhood, after demolishing the house. The buyer of the house is Tamil actor and producer C Manikandan, the newspaper reported.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai to Lakshmi, a stenographer, and Regunatha Pichai, an electrical engineer, Sundar Pichai spent all his childhood in Chennai where he did his schooling before joining IIT-Kharagpur.

“Sundar’s father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property,” Manikandan told The Hindu.

The new owner recalled the humility of Pichai’s parents who did not use their son’s name to get the paperwork done sooner.

“Sundar’s mother made a filter coffee herself and his father offered me the documents right at the first meeting,” Manikandan said, recalling his meeting.

“In fact, his father waited for hours at the registration office, paid all necessary taxes before handing over the documents to me,” he said, adding that the senior Pichai bore the cost of demolishing the house before handing over the land for further development.

Manikandan said he decided to immediately buy the Pichai family home after getting to know that it belonged to Sundar Pichai’s parents. “Sundar Pichai has made our country proud and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life,” he said.