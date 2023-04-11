'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown on Tuesday announced her engagement with Jake Bongiovi on Instagram.

Brown shared the news by posting a picture with Bongiovi, 20, on Instagram. In the photo, the 19-year-old actor is seen wearing a diamond ring in her left hand.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote in the caption.



Bongiovi, also an actor, posted two photographs with Brown on his Instagram page and simply wrote, "forever".

Brown, who became an international star with her performance as Eleven in Netflix's "Stranger Things", has been in a relationship with Bongiovi since 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

