In photos: ‘Stranger Things’ most streamed show of 2022, ‘Wednesday’ close behind

1/7 Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, chronicles the lives of group of teenagers in the fictional town of Hawkins -- terrorised by supernatural forces and secret government exploits. (Image credit: Netflix).

2/7 Crime-drama Ozark revolves around a family involved in laundering money for a Mexican drug boss. The show delves into their lives in Missouri and how entanglement in crime takes a toll on family bonds. (Image credit: Netflix via AP). It was watched for 31.3 billion minutes in 2022.

3/7 Supernatural comedy ‘Wednesday’ was one of most talked out TV shows of 2022. Its protagonist is the character Wednesday Addams from the cartoon franchise The Addams Family. According to the Nielsen rankings, ‘Wednesday’, released in November, collected 18.6 billion minutes of viewing. (Image: Screen grab/Netflix)

4/7 Comedy-drama Cobra Kai was fourth on Nielsen’s list, with 16.7 billion minutes of viewing. (Image: Instagram/cobrakaiseries.

5/7 Bridgerton is based on historical romance novelist Julia Quinn's best-selling books. The show explores London's high society in the Regency era. It was viewed for 14 billion minutes in 2022. (Image credit: Netflix).

6/7 'Virgin River 'delves into the life of a nurse who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Californian town in hopes of starting afresh. The feel-good show starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson had 13.6 billion minutes of viewership in 2022. (Image credit: Netflix)